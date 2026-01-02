New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is wasting no time going after bad landlords. Mamdani held a news conference following his inauguration Thursday to put slumlords on notice that the city won’t compromise when it comes to apartment maintenance and housing quality.

Housing is at the top of the Democratic Socialist mayor’s agenda with Mamdani signing three executive orders on his first day. One revitalizes the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.

The other executive orders are designed to speed up getting New Yorkers into homes and to boost the housing supply.