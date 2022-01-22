NYC Police Officer Killed, 2nd Critical In Harlem Shooting

In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Wilbert Mora who was involved in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is seen. Officials say Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded while fellow officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, was killed in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (NYPD via AP Photo)

In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Wilbert Mora who was involved in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is seen. Officials say Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded while fellow officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, was killed in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (NYPD via AP Photo)

(AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says a shooting in a Harlem apartment that killed a New York City police officer and left another critically wounded is a call to action to get illegal guns off the streets. Officials say the man who shot them with a stolen gun Friday night was also in critical condition. He was wounded by a third officer who fired at him as he tried to flee. Twenty-two-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed and 27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora was wounded. Forty-seven-year-old suspect Lashawn J. McNeil is accused of shooting them as he tried to flee. Authorities say the officers were answering a call about an argument between a woman and McNeil, her son.