NYC Prepares For 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

FILE - Mourners place flowers in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - Mourners place flowers in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City is getting ready for its annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony tomorrow. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum has invited family members of victims of the 2001 and 1993 World Trade Center attacks to participate in this year’s reading of the names.

The museum will only be open to family members of victims that day but at night anyone nearby will be able to see the Tribute in Light where the towers once stood. Meantime, President Biden and Vice President Harris plan on visiting the World Trade Center site in Manhattan, the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, and the Pentagon in Virginia, all three locations of the 2001 terrorist attacks.