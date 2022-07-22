NYC Requests Emergency Cash Due To Illegal Immigrants Being Sent To Big Apple

FILE - A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

Homeless shelters in New York City are being overrun with illegal immigrants who were bused to the Northeast after crossing the border in Texas.

Mayor Eric Adams is asking for help from the White House. Texas denies sending migrants to the Big Apple. A spokeswoman for the governor says they’re sending the asylum-seekers to Washington D.C., in the hopes of forcing the Biden Administration to do something at the border.

Apprehensions recently topped one-point-seven million, with three months worth of reports left in this fiscal year.