NYC Sues Bus Companies Involved In Transporting Illegals From Texas

New York City is suing 17 bus and transportation companies that have taken thousands of illegal immigrants to the city from Texas.

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, and seeks 708-million-dollars from the companies to compensate the city for the cost of sheltering the illegals.

By Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, Texas has bused more than 33-thousand illegals to New York since 2022, part of a total of more than 82-thousand sent to self-described “sanctuary cities” led by Democrats.