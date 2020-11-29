NYC To Reopen Schools, Even As Virus Spread Intensifies

(AP) – New York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning and increase the number of days a week many children attend class even as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies in the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that some elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs will resume classes Dec. 7. Others will take longer to reopen their doors. The announcement comes less than two weeks after de Blasio announced that schools were shutting down because of a rising number of cases.

The plan for reopening middle and high schools is still being developed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he supports the mayor’s school reopening plan.