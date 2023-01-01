NYPD Identifies Machete Attack Suspect As 19-Year-Old Man

The New York City Police Department is identifying the suspect in a New Years Eve machete attack on three officers as a 19-year-old man from Maine.

The NYPD is now reportedly investigating a possible terrorist link based on the suspect’s social media posts. Three officers were approached by the suspect Saturday night and attacked with a machete. One of the officers fired his weapon and wounded the suspect in the shoulder.

The injured officers were also being treated for their injuries and are expected to recover. The FBI and joint terrorism task force are working to determine the motive for the attack.