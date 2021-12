The NYPD says it’s ready to scale back the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities if necessary.

Due to the surge in COVID cases, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told New York One, the department is taking a wait-and-see approach, with multiple contingency plans in the works. He said, “if we have to scale back” the department will be ready to go.

Mayor de Blasio said a decision will be made about the Times Square celebration by Christmas.