At least four people are under arrest in the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University in New York City. The NYPD made the arrests and have started clearing demonstrators and tents from the South Lawn of the campus.

The school’s president Minouche Shafik sent a letter to students and staff saying she authorized the action, after the school asked protesters to pick up their tents and leave the lawn. This comes after Shafik testified on Capitol Hill on antisemitism on Columbia’s campus.