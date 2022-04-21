NZ, Japan Boost Security Ties Amid Russia, China Concerns

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for media at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ardern is in Japan as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country's reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure, while Japan wants to focus on mutual security concerns, including China’s new alliance with the Solomon Islands. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Japan have agreed to strengthen their countries’ partnership in defense, trade and climate, including the start of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Japan on her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country’s reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure.

Ardern says she and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “at great length because we are at a critical juncture.” They also raised concerns about the situation in the South China Sea, where China has militarized several artificially constructed islands and is pressing extensive territorial claims.