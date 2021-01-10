NATIONAL

Oaths Questioned As Trump’s Backers Fight Against Loss

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The oath, which normally doesn’t attract much attention, has become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to affirm Biden's win and a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elected officials swear to uphold the Constitution before they take office. But what happens when they’re accused of doing the opposite? As some Republicans continued to back President Donald Trump’s doomed effort to overturn the election, critics accused them of violating their oaths of office and instead pledging allegiance to Trump. The claim has emerged repeatedly as Republican elected officials across the country endorsed Trump’s baseless and desperate campaign to stay in office. The issue brings a routine part of the political process into the spotlight and raises questions about its meaning.

 

