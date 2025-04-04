Obama Accuses Trump Of Inhibiting Free Speech

Barack Obama says the Trump administration is inhibiting free speech. The former president spoke Thursday at Hamilton College in New York and said he doesn’t think the new Trump tariffs are “going to be good for America.” He added that he’s deeply concerned with “a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech.”

Obama also spoke out against Trump’s recent orders targeting law firms, and said, “that kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”