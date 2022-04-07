Obama Surprised Putin “Bet The Farm” Invading Ukraine

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday, April 5 for his first public event there since he left office in 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday, April 5 for his first public event there since he left office in 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former President Barack Obama said, when he was in the White House, he didn’t believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would risk everything by invading Ukraine.

Putin annexed Crimea and sent Russian forces into eastern Ukraine in 2014 after mass protests drove out the country’s pro-Kremlin president during Obama’s second term.

In an event Wednesday at the University of Chicago, Obama said Putin was always ruthless but that he wouldn’t have, as Obama put it, “bet the farm this way.” Obama also said Putin likely hadn’t anticipated the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.