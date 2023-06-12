Obstructionist Plan Has Mixed Results

Senator Ted Cruz is on a mission to object to anybody the Biden Administration is offering up as a political appointee. The Texas Republican claims the nominees are extreme and unqualified. Cruz’s plan has, so far, seen mixed results.

Since the start of the year, three Biden nominees have been defeated in the Senate. That included those the administration wanted to lead both the FAA and the FCC. But, when it comes to federal judges, Senate democrats have confirmed more than 100-nominees. That outpaces President Trump.