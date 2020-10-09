Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Arrested For DWI

A 2-vehicle wreck in north McAllen led to the drunken driving arrest of an off-duty Border Patrol agent. 37-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest stemming from the crash Wednesday afternoon.

The McAllen police report obtained by the McAllen Monitor says Gonzalez drifted into the opposite lane near Trenton Road West and Colonel Rowe Boulevard and smashed into a Land Rover in a left turn lane. A witness said Gonzalez attempted to drive away before officers arrived, and had to be held on the ground as he was being handcuffed.

A Border Patrol statement says the agency is cooperating with the police investigation. The Monitor reports this is Gonzalez’s second DWI arrest in two years.