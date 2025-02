An off-duty deputy is being praised for helping to rescue a man from a burning home in McAllen. The Hidalgo County deputy was heading home on Saturday night when he saw the mobile home fire on 29th Street.

The deputy forced his way into the home and found a man lying on the floor inside. He pulled the man to safety and both were taken to the hospital. The deputy was treated for smoke inhalation, while the homeowner is facing extended treatment for burns received in the fire.