Off-Duty Firefighter Killed In Crash

An off-duty firefighter with the Georgetown Fire Department is dead after a motorcycle crash. The accident happened on US 29, west of Wolf Ranch Parkway in the Georgetown area Friday morning.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital where they died around 10:00 a.m. The City of Georgetown is declining to the name the firefighter at this time, but they do say in a press release they were using a helmet.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash declined to be transported. Georgetown officials have asked DPS to investigate the crash.

