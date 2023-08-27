Off-Duty Officer Shot, Suspect Arrested

An off-duty Kyle police officer is expected to recover after he was shot early Saturday.

The officer says he was working as a courtesy officer at an apartment complex in San Marcos when he went to check on what sounded like gunshots or fireworks. He said was wearing a badge when he approached a man and a woman and the man pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, hitting the officer once.

The officer said he returned fire but didn’t hit the shooter. San Marcos police later arrested a man matching the description the officer provided. He’s in the Hays County Jail on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.