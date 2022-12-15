Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter In Window Shooting

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start its deliberations on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.. Dean is accused of murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start its deliberations on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.. Dean is accused of murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A former Texas police officer has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019.

Jurors were also considering a murder charge against Aaron Dean but instead convicted him of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

The verdict comes more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old woman dead while responding to a call about an open front door. The 38-year-old man faces up to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction. He had faced life in prison if convicted of murder.