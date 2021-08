Police vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Officials say a Pentagon officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the building, and a suspect in the incident was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The officer died after being stabbed.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The Pentagon was locked down for more than an hour after the incident.