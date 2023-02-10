Officer Drew Gun As He aapproached Tyre Nichols, Report Finds

In this photo obtained from the Memphis Police Department's Facebook page, Preston Hemphill receives a certificate from Memphis Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe after completing the training to join the department's Crisis Intervention Team on July 21, 2022. Police officials said Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, that Hemphill and another officer were relieved of duty in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death. (Memphis Police Department via AP)
(AP) — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month approached Nichols’ car while brandishing his gun. According to documents released by the city on Thursday, Preston Hemphill later admitted that he did not witness the reckless driving that was the justification for detaining Nichols. That traffic stop quickly escalated into a beating involving other police officers and Nichols died three days later. Hemphill was fired last week. The new information about Hemphill’s actions is contained in a request from the Memphis police chief to prevent Hemphill from working in law enforcement again.