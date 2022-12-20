Officer Gets Nearly 12 Years For Killing Atatiana Jefferson

Aaron Dean looks towards the gallery before the continuation of the punishment phase of his trial on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Dean, a former Fort Worth Texas Police Officer, was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Aaron Dean looks towards the gallery before the continuation of the punishment phase of his trial on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Dean, a former Fort Worth Texas Police Officer, was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A former Texas police officer convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.

The same jury that convicted 38-year-old Aaron Dean returned the sentence on Tuesday. It was a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun. Dean faced up to 20 years in prison.

The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.