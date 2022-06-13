Officer Hailed As Hero Testifies At Capitol Riot Trial

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk on a hallway after a confrontation with Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 13, for Seefried and his son Hunter who have been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot has publicly testified for the first time about his confrontation with a mob that chased him up a staircase.

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was a government witness on Monday at a trial for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the Capitol together. Goodman said the father, Kevin Seefried, was carrying a Confederate battle flag and jabbed at him with the flagpole.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting.