Officer-Involved Shooting Kills One; Firearms Found In Suspect’s Vehicle

An officer-involved shooting in a Dallas suburb ends with three people in custody and one person dead.

Police in Mesquite were investigating a stolen car that was spotted at a convenience store early this morning. After another vehicle appeared, two people fled from the first vehicle. While one officer went after the two individuals, the other officer shot at the second vehicle, killing a person in that vehicle.

A police lieutenant said multiple firearms were found in the vehicle, including an A-R pistol on the person who was shot. Police say the two who fled are still at large.