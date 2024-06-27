Officer Is Relieved Of Duty As Investigation Proceeds

A Missouri City police officer is under investigation after he was involved in a line of duty crash that killed a mother and her son. A man who was in the backseat of the officer’s patrol car was also injured in the June 20th crash.

The officer was pursuing a suspect when he collided with a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Mason Stewart. He and his mother Angela Stewart died at the scene. The boy’s father says his son died on his birthday. Police say the officer who has not been named is now relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.