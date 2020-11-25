Officer, Suspect Injured During Chase, Shooting

An officer and a suspect are injured during a chase and shooting in Harlingen. On Tuesday, a suspected felon with outstanding warrants drove away when a police officer approached his vehicle.

The suspect stole a truck after ditching his vehicle when it rolled down an embankment. He rammed several police units with the stolen truck, injuring one officer before officers shot him.

The injured officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect faces several charges and is still in the hospital. His condition has not been released.