Officers Seize Weapon Inside Hanna High School

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville school officials say they are continuing their review after a weapon was seized from a student at Hanna High School last Friday.

The school district released a statement Friday saying there’d been information about a student bringing a weapon onto the high school campus, that BISD police quickly investigated and recovered the weapon.

The district did not disclose the type of weapon nor provide any information about the student nor say if the student had been arrested.

