Official: 6 Of 43 Missing Mexican Students Given To Army

A bicyclist pedals past a monument dedicated to the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a Guerrero state radical teacher college, in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Prosecutors say they have arrested a former attorney general and issued warrants for dozens of army soldiers and officers, police and gang members in the disappearance of the students. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A bicyclist pedals past a monument dedicated to the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a Guerrero state radical teacher college, in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Prosecutors say they have arrested a former attorney general and issued warrants for dozens of army soldiers and officers, police and gang members in the disappearance of the students. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — A Mexican official has said that six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings.

On Friday, Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas, who leads the Truth Commission, made the revelation with little fanfare during a lengthy defense of the commission’s report first released a week earlier. At that time, despite declaring the disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.