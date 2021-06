Debris dangles from Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)

Debris dangles from Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)

Police now say at least 99 people are unaccounted for after a high-rise condo partially collapsed near Miami Beach. The Miami-Dade County police director made the grim announcement this afternoon. So far, one person is dead and 35 people others have been rescued.

Miami Dade Fire said today that first responders are involved in a massive a search and rescue operation. Fire crews are tunneling under the building in a desperate effort to find survivors.