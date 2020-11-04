Official: El Paso Hospitals Near ‘breaking point’ From Virus

(AP) – A health official in El Paso says hospitals are near a “breaking point” as 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported there Wednesday. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s city and county health authority, says, “we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus.” Local health officials said there were 1,041 area hospitalizations Wednesday. Johns Hopkins University’s data shows that Texas recently surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive tests for the virus. The latest numbers show 950,345 reported Texas cases.