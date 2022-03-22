NATIONAL

Official Guilty Of Illegally Entering Capitol Grounds Jan. 6

Fred Cruz
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to journalists as he leave federal court in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

(AP) — A federal judge has convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury Monday before handing down a verdict Tuesday in the misdemeanor case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Griffin’s Washington, D.C., trial was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Griffin is among the few riot defendants who wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in violent or destructive behavior.

 

