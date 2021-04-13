Official: Iran To Enrich Uranium To 60%, Highest Level Ever

FILE - This file photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Tehran will begin enriching uranium to 60% purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, higher than the program ever has before. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

FILE - This file photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Tehran will begin enriching uranium to 60% purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, higher than the program ever has before. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

(AP) — An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tehran will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility. That’s a higher level than the program has enriched to before but remains short of weapons-grade.

Abbas Araghchi’s announcement Tuesday marks a significant escalation after the sabotage, suspected to have been carried out by Israel. It could result in further action by Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon, and further raise tensions across the Mideast.

Iran’s foreign minister earlier warned that the weekend assault could hurt ongoing negotiations over its tattered atomic deal with world powers.