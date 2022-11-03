NATIONAL

Official: Man In Pelosi Attack Shouldn’t Have Reentered US

FILE - David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. A federal official says that DePape, a Canadian man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacking her husband with a hammer, should have been flagged by immigration officials and denied re-entry to the U.S. after overstaying his authorized entry more than two decades ago. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

(AP)–A federal official says the Canadian man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacking her husband with a hammer should have been flagged by immigration officials and denied reentry to the U.S. after overstaying his authorized entry more than two decades ago.

A U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity says 42-year-old David DePape overstayed after traveling to the United States in 2000 and later left the country and returned a few times, including entering in March 2008 at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing.

 

