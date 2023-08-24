Official Missing Persons Count at 1,054

File photo: Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The official number of missing persons after the wildfire in Lahaina is over one-thousand. The death toll remains at 115.

DNA from family members is being used to identify confirmed victims, six more of which were identified on Wednesday. Search and rescue teams with cadaver dogs began expanding their search to the remnants of multi-story buildings earlier this week.

All single-story homes have been searched. Ninety-two-percent of the hardest hit area has now been searched, up from 85-percent a few days ago.