NATIONAL

Official: More Than 90% Of Fed Workers Got Shots By Deadline

By 22 views
0
FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption.

A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics before their official release later Monday.

 

Health Minister Tells Germans: Get Vaccinated Or Get COVID

Previous article

Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving For Good

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL