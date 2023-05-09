TEXAS

Official: Officer Saved ‘countless lives’ Ending Mall Attack

People gather around a makeshift memorial just outside of a mall where several people were killed in a mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — Authorities say the mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall lasted three to four minutes before a local police officer shot and killed the gunman.

Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday that the Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action. He says the officer is still processing what happened and isn’t ready to have his name made public.

Sibley says the investigation into Garcia’s motive is ongoing, but he expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs. He also says Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

