Official: Russia, Iran Turmoil Limited Meddling In US Vote

In this image provided by U.S. Cyber Command, Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, speaks during a ceremony at U.S. Cyber Command headquarters at Fort George E. Meade, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach/U.S. Cyber Command via AP)

(AP) — A senior U.S. military official says Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both adversaries’ ability to influence or interfere in the recent midterm elections. Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman said Monday that he was “surprised” by the lack of malign activity from Russia, Iran, or China compared to previous elections.

Hartman leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, which partners with the National Security Agency in detecting and stopping election intrusions. He says growing conflicts could have snared more resources in Moscow and Tehran that might have otherwise been allotted to American election influence.