Official: Sacramento Shooting Suspect Seen On Video With Gun

Dandrae Martin makes his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in Sacramento days earlier. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — A law enforcement official says a second suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting.

The official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators are trying to determine whether the weapon in the video was used in the shooting. Smiley Martin is the brother of the first man taken into custody and was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from gunfire. He faces charges that include possession of a machine gun.

More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in the mass shooting that wounded 11 others.