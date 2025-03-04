Official With Polk County Habitat For Humanity Arrested For Sexual Harassment

The executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Polk County is out on bond following his arrest last week for indecent assault and harassment. Livingston Police arrested Jason Barron on Thursday.

A woman who started working at Habitat in August claimed Barron had made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately. She said board members did nothing about her complaints, so she went to the police in January.

Officers arrested Barron after an investigation. He was back on the job by Monday, but his accuser has resigned.