Officials: 2 Missing In Devastating Colorado Wildfire

Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(AP) — Colorado authorities say two people are reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit by Thursday’s blaze, but Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday they were now trying to find two people who were later reported as unaccounted for after sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other officials located hundreds of people who initially were reported missing. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.