Officials: 2 Missing In Devastating Colorado Wildfire

(AP) — Colorado authorities say two people are reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit by Thursday’s blaze, but Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday they were now trying to find two people who were later reported as unaccounted for after sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other officials located hundreds of people who initially were reported missing. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.