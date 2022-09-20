Officials: 8 Injured In Chicago Apartment Building Explosion

Fire crews respond to the scene of an explosion inside a building on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. Several people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion on Tuesday morning tore through the top floor of an apartment building on Chicago's West Side and the fire department was requesting help to search the building, officials said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(AP) — Officials say eight people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building. The explosion at the four-story, 36-unit apartment building occurred at about 9 a.m., officials said.

The department conducted a search of the building and found no other victims underneath the debris. No cause of the explosion had been determined.

The department said that the Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.