Co-owners of Mac's Public House Keith McAlarney, right, and Danny Presti walk away at the end of a press conference outside their closed bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions on Staten Island Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in New York.  Authorities in New York City said Presti was arrested early Sunday, Dec. 6 after running over a deputy with his car. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(AP) – The co-owner of a New York City bar accused of defying coronavirus restrictions is coming under fire from top officials on Monday after he was charged with running over a sheriff’s deputy with his car.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Danny Presti a “coward” on Monday, while Mayor Bill de Blasio said he should face “very, very serious consequences.” Presti was arraigned Sunday on third-degree assault and other charges.