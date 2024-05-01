Officials Call For Voluntary Evacuation For Possible Flooding

Emergency officials in both Harris and Montgomery counties are alerting people living by the San Jacinto River’s East Fork of threatening water levels today.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked residents to consider evacuating voluntarily from areas near the river at risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the East Fork near New Caney, impacting Liberty, Harris and Montgomery counties on Tuesday.

NWS says major flooding is forecast, with water levels potentially rising ten to 15 feet as a result of heavy rains from recent storms.