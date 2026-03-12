Officials are downplaying the alleged threat of an Iranian drone attack on the West Coast.

The FBI reportedly warned California police about Tehran targeting the West Coast to retaliate for U.S. attacks on Iran. The alert issued two weeks ago said the FBI had information about Iran wanting to launch unmanned drones in a surprise attack, specifically against unspecified targets in California.

Law enforcement sources now tell multiple outlets there was no specific threat to trigger the alert. Governor Gavin Newsom said in a post that authorities are not aware of any imminent threats, but they remain prepared for any emergency.