Officials Euthanize Bobcat Seen Roaming McAllen Neighborhood

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A bobcat that had been roaming in central McAllen over the past several days has been euthanized. The animal, described as a large but malnourished bobcat, was first spotted last week.

City animal control officers and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden had tried to capture the bobcat but it kept escaping. Saturday, a resident called to say the bobcat was in a tree in his yard, the warden and the city responded, and the animal was euthanized.

Officials cited the danger the bobcat posed to people’s pets and the likelihood the animal was diseased.