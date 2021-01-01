NATIONAL

Officials: Evidence Of UK Virus Strain Found In Florida Man

By 24 views
0
Seniors stand in line to make an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outside the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP)

(AP)-U.S. case of the new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England. The Florida Health Department tweeted a statement late Thursday that the new virus strain was detected in a man in his 20s with no recent travel history. It comes after recent reports of confirmed cases elsewhere, in Colorado and California. The cases have triggered questions about how the COVID-19 strain circulating in England arrived in the U.S., where experts say it probably already is spreading. Florida officials say they’re investigating their case with the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

 

Once A Model, California Now Struggles To Tame COVID-19

Previous article

President Trump Extends Visa Ban; Court Clears Health Insurance Rule

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL