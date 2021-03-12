Officials: Fewer Vaccine Doses Coming To Texas Next Week

About 800-thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine are coming to Texas next week, fewer than the million-plus the state received this week. As of next week, FEMA vaccine hubs in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston won’t be doing first doses, and will concentrate on second doses for the next three-weeks.

In addition, the initial supply of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been used up. Imelda Garcia with the Department of State Health Services says next week’s allocation with still be the third largest the state has received so far.