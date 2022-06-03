Officials Find 2 Monkeypox Strains In US

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. WHO's top monkeypox expert Dr. Rosamund Lewis said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

(AP) — Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the United States That raises the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Federal health officials described the genetic analysis Friday.

Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe. But a few samples show a different strain. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified. Health officials say analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine what’s going on.