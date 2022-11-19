Officials: Georgia Audit Confirms Secretary Of State Winner

Leigh Combs, elections services manager in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, rolls a 10-sided die as part of process to randomly determine which batches of ballots to audit for a state-wide risk limiting audit of the 2022 general election during a press conference Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said, Friday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

(AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory.

The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the required audit turned up only a small difference in votes from the machine count, well within the expected margin of error. A 2019 state law requires a hand count in one race for general elections in even-numbered years.

Raffensperger chose to apply that process to his own race, but not because there was any concern about the results. His race had the widest margin of victory, which would make the audit easier for counties to carry out.