The Concho County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two deputies killed in the line of duty on Monday night.

Sgt. Stephen Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard were killed when they responded to a call about a dog complaint in Eden. Sgt. Jones will be escorted home from Lubbock to San Angelo along US Highway 87 this morning at 8 a.m.

Deputy Leonard’s funeral service is scheduled for May 17th at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa. Nicholas Jeffrey is under arrest for the killings.